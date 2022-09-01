xRhodium (XRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,296.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $274,557.86 and approximately $4,296.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002956 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

