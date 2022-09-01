YAM V2 (YAMV2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $111,468.00

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. YAM V2 has a market cap of $18.71 million and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086711 BTC.

YAM V2 Profile

YAM V2 (YAMV2) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V2

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process. The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate. The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

