YAM V3 Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $277,507.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087028 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,112,733 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

