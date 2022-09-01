Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.0713 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $914,704.32 and $244.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00292330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00113286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00078546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,828,378 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.