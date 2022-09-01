YetiSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,141.00 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. YetiSwap has a market cap of $90,492.50 and $42,141.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YetiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YetiSwap has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YetiSwap
