YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Cap of $98,900.89 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $24.81 or 0.00125344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $98,900.89 and approximately $91,285.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.8% against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
