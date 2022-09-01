YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.0973 on Top Exchanges

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $17.67 million and $229,893.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00084400 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041041 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,872.21 or 1.39661194 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

CateCoin (CATE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Token Pocket (TPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

