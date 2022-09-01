Yield Guild Games Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.58 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $55.63 million and $14.58 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.6% against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
