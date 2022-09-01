Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0043 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $145,623.76 and approximately $56,402.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

