Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 280.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.