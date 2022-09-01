YUMMY (YUMMY) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $928.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,529.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

