YVS.Finance (YVS) Achieves Market Cap of $69,180.86

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $69,180.86 and $44,577.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.8% against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

According to CryptoCompare, "YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed."

