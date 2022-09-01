Zap (ZAP) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Zap (ZAP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $809,723.65 and approximately $6,524.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

