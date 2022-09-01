Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72.74 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.74 or 0.00292626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $890.69 million and approximately $72.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00113357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00078635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,163,581 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.