Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72.74 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.74 or 0.00292626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $890.69 million and approximately $72.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00113357 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00078635 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,163,581 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
