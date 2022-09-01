ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $214,411.02 and $23.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00294890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00113403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

