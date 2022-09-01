Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $171,185.04

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $171,185.04 and approximately $30,391.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,529.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

