Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $113,891.26 and approximately $13,583.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

