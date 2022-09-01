Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $476.76 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $476.76 million and $94.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00472707 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.22 or 0.01849432 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00239082 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,531,698,909 coins and its circulating supply is 13,240,231,756 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

