Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,129.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

