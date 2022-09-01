ZINC Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $2,690.90 and $7.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

