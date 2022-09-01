Zoo Token (ZOOT) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 84.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a market cap of $251,846.01 and approximately $13,892.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,622% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
About Zoo Token
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Buying and Selling Zoo Token
