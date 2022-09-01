ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $150,286.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,535.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.07 or 0.07252884 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824528 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015473 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 233,324,376 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
