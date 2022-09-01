ZYX (ZYX) Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ZYX has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZYX coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
About ZYX
ZYX (CRYPTO:ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
