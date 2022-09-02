0Chain Price Reaches $0.14 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $47,672.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028876 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00083640 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00039624 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.