17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Financial Comparison

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.76%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.26 -$226.27 million ($2.62) -0.68 Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.28 -$9.59 million ($0.37) -2.30

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Aspen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -41.35% -76.01% -36.87% Aspen Group -12.50% -21.02% -11.25%

Risk and Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

