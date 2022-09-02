17,359 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $47.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.
About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.