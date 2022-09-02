17,359 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $47.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

