19,704 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

