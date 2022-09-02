1,974 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.