1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $3,297.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00119643 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000233 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

