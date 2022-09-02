2,000 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

