2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.50. 2U shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 10,352 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

2U Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

