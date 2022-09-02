300 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

XNTK stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $177.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

