4,070 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $59.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 110.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.