411,555 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 411,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in E2open Parent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

ETWO opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,545. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

