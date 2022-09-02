41,934 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.7 %

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Shares of HCC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

