44,045 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,174,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $803.75 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.06.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

