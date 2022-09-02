4,611 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

