480 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $124.28 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

