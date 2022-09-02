629 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after buying an additional 719,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 679,556 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.