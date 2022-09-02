629 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,900.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 757,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after buying an additional 719,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 679,556 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

