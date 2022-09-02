7,792 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NJR opened at $44.74 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

