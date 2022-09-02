8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Tops $424,965.74

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $424,965.74 and $97,318.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028652 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083306 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00040618 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC.

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

