92,430 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.10 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

