9,410 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI Price Performance

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $29.79 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 744.94 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

