AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $41.98 on Friday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

