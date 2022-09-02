ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.26

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 7900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

See Also

