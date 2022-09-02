Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

ANF opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

