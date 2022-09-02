Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $259.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

