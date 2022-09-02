Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abiomed Price Performance

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $259.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

