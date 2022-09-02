Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Update

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Absci Stock Up 6.8 %

ABSI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Absci has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $334.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

About Absci

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Absci by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 277,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $3,292,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

