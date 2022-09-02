Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Abyss has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $154,148.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

